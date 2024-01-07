Actress Nadia Buari has caused a stir on social media after announcing the birth of a new child

Nadia shared a photo with the newborn describing the baby as her beautiful blessing

The post triggered massive congratulations from her followers on social media, while others wondered when she got pregnant

Ghanian actress Nadia Buari has come with some good news to start 2024. She has welcomed a new baby.

Nadia hinted of the birth of the new baby in a social media post on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Nadia Buari has welcomed a new baby Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the stress shared a photo of herlsef holding a newlyborn baby on her chest. With smiling face, Nadia hid the face of the baby.

Sharing the photo, the YEN Entertainment Awards 2024 Actress of the Year winner described the baby as:

"My beautiful blessing. ❤️."

Ghanaians congratulate Nadia Buari on new baby

It is not known when Nadia gave birth to the baby or even if it is her biological child. But massive congratulations have been pouring in for her from fans. Many are also wondering when she got pregnant.

stacyamoatenggh said:

Bijou ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations

taylor.mcbenjamin said:

How? When was she pregnant??

realbae_b said:

This woman can hide worlds economy

tina_dlathu said:

I really love you for this. Every few years you are like “tada” then say nothing else. No names, no faces, nothing

