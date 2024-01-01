Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari stepped out in style as she graced the red carpet of the Color Purple movie premiere

The style icon looked splendid in a ready-to-wear outfit from one of her favourite boutiques to the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's stunning outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looked gorgeous as always as she graced the premiere of the Color Purple movie in Africa.

The beautiful celebrity mother wore a purple one-hand ruched dress while flaunting her flawless skin. Nadia Buari rocked her natural hair, which she styled into an elegant ponytail to match her radiant look.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

She accessorised her look with a designer bag and glittering clear glass high heels as she hung out with her colleagues.

Check out the photos below;

Nadia Buari rocks a stylish pantsuit

Top style influencer Nadia Buari looked classy in a black pantsuit and white long-sleeve tee shirt while rocking long-coloured braids.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's elegant outfit in the Color Purple movie premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

only1reid_ stated:

Beauty at its peak

Iamshagga stated:

Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Captainbwoyvevo stated:

If not you, nobody else ❤️

Articalworldwide stated:

Queen come ❤️❤️❤️

maxwelldoe1 stated:

Awesome women❤️❤️❤️

shuggah_marley stated:

lost of words but so much in silence ❤️

Iamnadinefr stated:

First was everything until I saw the third… I said wow Nadia is so fine!!!❤️

Ernestkasare stated:

Wow, that is my girl looking Sweet

Lusonangel stated:

Always young and beautiful ❤ ✨

Nadia Buari Dresses Decently In A Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit And Elegant African Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, the celebrity style crush of the week.

The 40-year-old movie star never fails to go viral. She is among the best female celebrities to follow for tasteful blond hairstyles and trendy makeup looks.

Nadia Buari Goes Braless As She Rocks Green Ruched Hoodie Dress To Present An Award To Jackie Appiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, among the celebrities who looked the best at the Ghana Women of the Year honours.

On the red carpet, the style icon showed off her cleavage in a chic green dress and costly designer heels.

On the occasion, Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah and Deloris Frimpong Manso received top awards for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh