The 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards has come to a close, with fans choosing their favourite stars in different categories.

Dubbed YEAs 2024, the awards sought to reward celebrities and other entertainers for their sterling works within the year under review.

Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, and Ras Nene are among the winners at the 2024 YEN Entertainment Awards

Source: Original

With 12 diverse categories, enthusiastic supporters cast ballots for their beloved actors, musicians, media personalities and more.

Gyakie, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Ras Nene, and Kwadwo Sheldon are among the winners.

Below is the full list of winners for the various categories.

1. Actor Of The Year -Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee made many moves within the year, and his efforts have been recognised by fans.

He came ahead of Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, and Bill Asamoah to win the Best Actor Of The Year.

2. Actress Of The Year - Nadia Buari

Fans chose delectable actress Nadia Buari as their favourite female thespian of the year under review.

She won ahead of Naa Ashorkor, Gloria Sarfo, and Queenstar Anaafi.

3. Male Artiste Of The Year - Black Sherif

Black Sherif came tops in the Male Artiste Of The Year category ahead of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, King Promise, and Stonebwoy.

It is the second time the 2023 BET Best International Flow winner has won this award.

4. Female Artiste Of The Year - Diana Hamilton

Despite facing stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Wendy Shay, Sefa, and Joyce Blessing, Gyakie emerged as the Female Artiste Of The Year.

5. Most Stylish Female Celeb - Nana Ama McBrown

With the array of beauties and fashionistas competing, this was always going to be a tough one, but Nana Ama McBrown took the vote.

She won ahead of Serwaa Amihere, Jackie Appiah, Anita Akuffo, and Berla Mundi, claiming the award for the second time in a row.

6. Most Stylish Male Celeb - Osebo The Zaraman

Fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown a.k.a. Osebo The Zaraman has shaken the fashion scene for years.

It is no wonder that fans chose him ahead of James Gardiner, Nana Safo (Saville Row), Godwin Asediba, and Wesley Kesse.

7. Social Media Star (YouTube) - Kwadwo Sheldon

Influencer Kwadwo Sheldon got the award for the Social Media Star (YouTube) category, his second in a row.

His contenders were Wode Maya, Zionfelix, Code Micky, and DJ Nyame (SVTV).

8. Social Media Star (TikTok) - Erkuah Official

Erkuah Official took the TikTok Star Of The Year award, winning it for the second time in a row.

Afronita, Father Ankrah, and Gilbby were her competitors.

9. Social Media Star (Twitter) - Ameyaw Debrah

Famous blogger and publisher Ameyaw Debrah picked the Twitter Star Of The Year award. He pipped against Kalyjay, Mempeasem President, and Sika Official.

10. Comedian Of The Year - Kyekyeku

Following in the footsteps of his boss, Kyekyeku ensured that this award remained in the camp of Ras Nene.

He won ahead of Seniorman Layla, Comedian Waris, and OB Amponsah.

11. Celebrity Changemaker - Nana Ama McBrown

It is a double win for Nana Ama McBrown. For her philanthropic works in Mepe during the Akosombo Dam spillage, the actress was voted as the Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year.

Rev Elvis Agyemang, John Dumelo, Fella Makafui, Nana Tea, and Kobby Kyei were the other nominees.

12. Best Dancer

Endurance Grand crowned her breakthrough year by winning the Best Dancer Of The Year category.

She triumphed over Happy Town (Makola Women), Afronita, and Dancegodloyd.

YEN Entertainment Awards

The YEN Entertainment Awards is organised by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's topmost entertainment website.

The awards recognise and reward the most brilliant Ghanaian entertainers, from those who made us laugh and cry to those whose actions changed Ghana for the better.

The 12-category YEN Entertainment Awards honoured actors/actresses, musicians, comedians, and social media stars, among others.

Fans had the chance to vote for their favourite stars to win. Voting for this edition opened on December 18 and ended on December 28, 2023.

