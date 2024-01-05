Shatta Wale tears into Bullgod again this time he calls his father who did not have many good things to say about him

According to Shatta Wale’s dad, Bullgod was drawing while they were in a serious meeting with officials from Guinness

He also said that he did not appreciate Bullgod’s appearance and was always complaining about it

Shatta Wale is in the news again, and as usual, it is for controversial reasons.

The controversial artiste in a recent video has descended on Bullgod one more time.

This time, his father chimed in to give his opinion on his son’s former manager.

In a live video, Shatta Wale paused to call his father to let his viewers on the live know that everything thing he has said about Bullgod is true. Shatta Wale on the call asked his Father to narrate what happened when he [the father] and Bullgod were in a meeting with the marketing management team from Guinness. According to Shatta’s father, Bullgod was not fully focused on what was happening during the meeting instead of him to take notes, he rather was sketching in his book

During the meeting, Bullgod was drawing human beings on the piece of paper that was in front of him. I couldn’t figure out what exactly he was drawing, he never wrote anything substantive down during the meeting

The father and son further went on to talk about Bullgod’s dressing. According to Shatta Wale’s dad, he has on several occasions complained about how Bullgod dresses to meetings and the office.

I have severally told you that I don’t like the appearances of Bullgod and that he behaves like there was nothing serious on the table.

Shatta Wale calls Bullgod an underachieved 45-Year-Old

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale exposed Bullgod’s past. According to Shatta Wale, he was responsible for Bullgod's upkeep gifting him money regularly. The musician called him an underachieved 45-year-old who stays in a family house. These harsh swipes from Shatta Wale were triggered by a post authored by Bulldog declaring his intention to haunt the musician in 2024.

