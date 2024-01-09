A couple stole the hearts of many Ghanaians when the gorgeous lady started feeding her husband at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon

The couple were there to taste and also witness the Ghanaian Chef as she attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours

The adorable video has since gone viral on social media as many Ghanaians react

A couple has caught the attention of many as she was spotted feeding her loving husband at Chef Fialatu Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

Couple steal show at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

A couple stole the show at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon when the lady was seen feeding her husband food that was served at the event.

The man had one arm wrapped around his wife as she served him majestically and with so much love. In the video that was shared by Joy Prime TV, they began to laugh when the cameras spotted them.

The couple were there to witness Chef Faila's Guinness World Record-breaking event that was held at Modern City Hotel In Tamale.

Video of a gorgeous woman feeding her husband at Chef Failatu's cook-a-thon.

