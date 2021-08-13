Popular Ghanaian actress and entertainer, Fella Makafui, is not just good at mere acting but also a real comedian.

Videos of Medikal’s wife show how effortlessly she can make her clients laugh and admire her deeper.

The funny videos of Fella also prove how down-to-earth and happy a soul she is.

A collage of Fella Makafui in her elements. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you seven of these videos proving that Fella is down to earth and an all-round entertainer.

1. In this video, Fella thrilled her fans with her inability to correctly sing her song:

2. In this similar video, she struggled to sing Nigerian musician Yemi Alade's song:

3. In this hilarious video, she pranked an okada rider on the street. She pretended she wanted a ride only to use the rider's side mirror as her dressing mirror. Fella was given a wild chase:

4. Mimicking Cecilia Marfo's washaw

5. Mrs. Medikal is a good dancer, too:

6. Fella happily dances with another person in her room:

7. The new mother playfully sings for her daughter when she was just one-month-old:

8. A new comedy skit in pictures:

9. Pretending to be deaf and dumb to avoid a preacher:

10. Funny dance with her 'brothers':

Fella and Medikal

Meanwhile, Fella and Medikal have shown with their social media photos and videos that they are good together.

Though theirs appear to be perfect love, Medikal revealed one thing about the wife that puts him off.

Fella and Medikal got married in March 2020, after a few months of dating, and had their first baby, blue-eyed Island Frimpong, five months later.

The lovebirds were also spotted at a friend's wedding dancing happily together with many admiring them.

Source: Yen.com.gh