According to reports Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has decided to extend her cook-a-thon attempt for the Guinness World Record from five days to 10.

Chef Faila at her GWR cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

Chef Faila extended the date for her GWR cook-a-thon attempt

The news was announced by renowned media network Adom TV on their social media pages as they disclosed Chef Faila's decision.

According to many, the support from Ghanaians and other important dignitries in the country was what motivated Chef Faila to extend the date from January 1, 2024, to January 10, 2024.

Many people were overjoyed about her decision as they believed that would make her break the record and thereby making it difficult for another contender to break it.

Below is a photo of Chef Faila at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Ghanaians react to the news as Chef Faila drops new date for the end of her cook-a-thon

Ghanaians reacted to the news on social media as Chef Faila decided to extend the cook-a-thon attempt from five days to 10. Below are some of the reactions:

kandy_krushgh said:

Charlie...... Faila to the WHOLE WIASE.... is military wife a joke to you? Go baby

the_vitamin_fabrics said:

God of Faila, make me stronger than my enemies just like faila❤️❤️❤️

ben_edictaofficial said:

Northerners are very strong ooo ...we're still with you faila

sophiaantwi96 said:

Allah is your Strength ❤️❤️❤️

mohammed.aidoo said:

All the best Faila. .... We are with you even if you 1000hrs

iam_barbie_doll2_ said:

The book will tear in Ghanaian and Nigerian hands p33

datprettylightskingurl said:

Wooow what I was expecting She can do it and even more Go girl we are with you❤️

Chief of Staff gifts Chef Faila GH¢20k, bags of rice, oil, and other food items

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila Abdul Razak got emotional when the Chief of Staff Frema Opare visited her to support her as she embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking hours,

Madame Opare presented Chef Faila with GH¢20,000 cash, five bags of rice, two gallons of cooking oil, two boxes of mackerel and tin tomatoes, and 10 crates of eggs.

The gesture touched the heart of many and Chef Faila herself as she broke down into tears.

Source: YEN.com.gh