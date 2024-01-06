The man who travelled for Chef Faila's cook-a-thon with a large earthenware bowl was officially served a meal

Videos and photos of him enjoying jollof rice, salad and lots of chicken with his friends have surfaced online

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the posts on social media

The man who went viral for travelling to Tamale with a large earthenware bowl for Chef Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon was served jollof rice.

Man who travelled to Tamale with his asanka to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

Man who travelled to Tamale gets served jollof rice

The man went viral on December 6, 2023, when pictures of him carrying a large bowl of earthenware bowl known in Ghana as asanka, to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon surfaced.

Videos and pictures of the man overjoyed as he was served a large bowl full of jollof rice, salad, and lots of fried chicken have melted many hearts on social media, as many opined that his efforts were not in vain.

The man was seen enjoying a sumptuous meal with friends.

Below is a carousel post of a man who travelled to Tamale with his large earthware bowl and enjoyed Chef Faila's jollof rice.

Ghanaians react as a man who travelled with his earthenware bowl enjoyed Chef Faila's jollof rice

The videos and photos melted the hearts of many as they admired the man's zeal. Below are some of the reactions.

mic2007ukgh said:

It is all love

ritaocansey said:

Foodie

jeffnectar said:

Eiiii my country Ghana...hm. God thank you. No matter the situation this is my only Country and I just love the country. Asanka from Accra to Temale for Cook-a-thon?

nanaekua200 said:

this country ankasa, we're blessed. No matter the stress, there's something to laugh about .

victor.ayertey said:

This MOVE is for only legends

drusante said:

Na Kwabena Kyei de asanka yi k) hene koraaa ah??

nymelodyofficial said:

It pays to be prepared

Below is a viral photo of a Ghanaian man travelling to Tamale with his large earthenware bowl.

