A video of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak displaying fire dance moves after clocking 200 hours in the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon has gone viral online

In the video, the crowd was seen chanting her name as they made their rendition of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's SM Cultural Anthem

Many opined that she could cook for an entire year as they were amazed that she had that much energy after cooking for about 9 days

A video of a Ghanaian Chef attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, Failatu Abdul Razak, has caused a stir on social media as she was seen dancing hard after hitting 200 hours.

Chef Failatu displayed fire dance moves at her cook-a-thon event

In the video, Chef Failatu walked out of her glass cubicle with excitement when the clock hit 200 hours as she joined her supporters to jubilate.

The crowd of supporters cheered her on by singing their rendition of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's SM Cultural Anthem by using her name in the song.

The crowd sang at the top of their voices as Chef Faila did incredible legwork moves, shaku shaku, among other dance moves.

Video of Chef Faila displaying fire dance moves after clocking 200 hours into her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Ghanaians react as Chef Failatu displays fire dance moves after clocking 200 hours into the GWR cook-a-thon

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians on the video, as Chef Failatu displayed fire dance moves after reaching 200 hours in her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

manuelphotography_official said:

Eiii After 200 hours, she still got energy to dance . Naaa .

__doublevision__ said:

The girl bath medicine..nothing u go tell me

facialandbodycare_gh said:

Just wow 200 hours and she’s still very strong and active! If we leave this woman she fit cook for the whole year o eeii

trinidad_wedjong said:

Yes, that’s the power of a Northern woman, we r resilient . #proudnortherner#

gng_buttercakes said:

Eiii, She is so strong. Don’t Joke with Tamale girls

iammikanze said:

Imagine being backed by the army. And your husband being a captain. And Ghana jama at back ground . The adrenaline rush will keep kicking in after every jama song

jaylin__jayden_ said:

Ayyy this woman, she will cook for the rest of the year oo

princess.ephya said:

If we leave this lady she will cook for a whole year and stop people for attempting the record

oyu_gh_1 said:

But Hilda baci should be here congratulating this lady.

Heartwarming moment when Chef Faila was gifted a custom chef's jacket

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming moment when Menscook surprised Chef Failatu at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt has surfaced online.

In the video, the Ghanaian chef was emotional as she was surprised with a custom chef's jacket with the logos of a Guinness World Record official and that of the Chefs Association of Ghana and her name on it.

The video melted many hearts as they admired Chef Failatu's dedication to breaking the cook-a-thon record.

