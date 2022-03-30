Nana Ama Strong has wowed many on social media with her matchless natural beauty

The girlfriend of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman was seen posing in a photo as she showed off her natural beauty

Nana Ama and Strongman have a lovely daughter together known as Simona Strong who is noted for her high sense of fashion

Wilma Nana Ama, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, has dazzled in a photo she posted online

In the photo posted on video and photo-sharing app Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wilma Nana Ama, known on social media as Nana Ama Strong, was seen beaming with smiles as she got captured by the camera.

She was captured flaunting her face without makeup showing how she looks on a normal day when she wakes up from bed.

Photos of Nana Ama Strong. Source: nanaamastrong

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama also used the opportunity to show off her natural hair which was in what looked like a curly state.

She was captured by the camera as she wore a black t-shirt and complimented her look with a gold-looking necklace.

Nana Ama Strong was seen posing in what looked like a plush living room as she struck the world-class pose.

After posting the photo, Nana Ama Strong captioned it:

"Raw sauce ..Filter for what???...wen u are always minding ur business and drinking moreee water"

Fans react to Nana Ama Strong's photo

Many followers of the pretty young lady as well as celebs, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

mercyjacquelyn came in with the comment:

"Naturally Beautiful"

frankitah did not mince words:

"You’re beautiful"

star_boy976 had this to say:

"Too fine without makeup"

There were many comments that came the way of Nana Ama Strong that showed her beauty was obvious for all to see.

