A man travelled from Accra to Tamale with an earthenware bowl to eat jollof at Failatu's cook-a-thon

The man took a plane from the capital city to the Northern Region, and upon his arrival, he was served food in the earthenware bowl he took along

His journey sparked hilarious reactions on social media as netizens teased him for travelling such a long distance for free food

A hilarious Ghanaian man who travelled from Accra to Tamale with an earthenware bowl to eat jollof rice at the ongoing cook-a-thon has gone viral on social media.

The man, identified only as Williams, embarked on the journey to support Failatu, a chef who is attempting to break the Guinness world record for the longest cooking time. Failatu has been cooking non-stop for over five days.

The man took a plane from Accra to the Northern Region and was welcomed by Failatu and her team. They gave him a large serving of jollof rice in his earthenware bowl, which he enjoyed with a smile.

Many Ghanaians found his antics hilarious and teased him for travelling such a long distance for free food. Some also praised him for supporting Failatu.

The cook-a-thon has generated a huge buzz, with many Ghanaians rallying around Failatu.

Ghanaian man sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Beauty with Ann said:

He didn’t go there to play oooo, I love Ghana ❤️

Abigail Bantey wrote:

Just look at that jollof so pure and rich

Maame Forwah commented:

I can’t believe you guys flew to Temale. Well done u r all amazing

Liliberth lilison wrote:

Eiii Mr Willie this asanka never leaves ur side

Kristen A. Prempeh said:

am i the only one that noticed the richness of that jollof?

Nigerian chef challenges Faila

In another story, Nigerian-born chef Beauty Obasuyi, based in Canada, is set to attempt an eight-day Guinness World Record cooking marathon from January 10 to January 18.

Her goal is to surpass the existing record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, adding competition to Ghana's Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon.

Chef Beauty called on all Canadians and Africans to support her as she highlighted the determination of African chefs on the world stage.

