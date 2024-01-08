Nigerian-born chef Beauty Obasuyi, based in Canada, is set to attempt an eight-day Guinness World Record cooking marathon from January 10 to January 18

Her goal is to surpass the existing record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, adding competition to Ghana's Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon

Chef Beauty called on all Canadians and Africans to support her as she highlights the determination of African chefs on the world stage

Chef Beauty Obasuyi, a Nigerian-born chef based in Canada, has announced an ambitious plan to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) cooking marathon lasting eight days, from January 10 to January 18.

This announcement adds a new dimension to the ongoing cook-a-thon by Ghana's Chef Faila, who planned on attempting a five-day record.

However, Chef Faila has made a U-turn and is now attempting to cook for 10 days instead of the initial five days.

A collage of Nigerian-Canadian Chef Beauty and Ghana's Chef Faila Photo credit: @beauty_obasuyi & @failaabdulrazak Source: Instagram

Chef Beauty aims to break the existing record held by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for an impressive 119 hours and 57 minutes, and she is determined to bring the title back to Africa.

Chef Beauty, the founder of Naija Jollof Toronto restaurant in Canada, expressed her commitment to surpassing the current record.

In an Instagram post, she stated:

"I will be cooking for 8 days straight, aiming for a Guinness World Record. I want everyone—Canadians, Africans, Nigerians—to join me in bringing the trophy back to our motherland, the Queen's land."

The cook-a-thon is scheduled to start at midnight on January 10 at 295a Queen St E Unit 38B in Brampton, ON, with an open invitation for anyone willing to participate.

Chef Beauty aims to also surpass the previous record holder, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who was recently dethroned by Alan Fisher.

Watch the announcement video below:

Man dances his heart out as he receives meal cooked by Chef Faila

Meanwhile, Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak commenced her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon on January 1, 2024.

Supporters, including Afua Asantewaa's team members, have rallied behind Failatu at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, cheering her on.

A video showing a guest enthusiastically dancing after receiving Failatu's native northern delicacy, Tuo Zaafi, has garnered attention and increased support for her cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila’s soldier husband speaks for the first time

Earlier, Chef Failatu's husband, Capt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, spoke for the first time, sharing insights into why he believes his wife can break the world record for the longest cooking time.

He revealed that Chef Failatu underwent military-style training, enhancing her endurance and efficiency in the kitchen.

Capt. Adjei expressed confidence in her ability to surpass the current record and attributed her success to a combination of unique training and a passion for cooking and fitness.

