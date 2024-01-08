Faila Abdul Razak has currently surprised her original target of 120 hours making her the unofficial record holder for the longest cooking marathon

She has now set her eyes on a new personal best of 240 hours currently soaring after 7 days of her attempt

Her remarkable feat has impressed many Ghanaian netizens who began spitballing ways to cement her legacy

Faila Abdul Razak has taken Ghana by storm with her attempt to become the new Guinness World record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her attempt which began on January 1, 2023, in Tamale, is well into its 7th day having unofficially surpassed the current record of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

Many Ghanaians see Faila's feat as impressive considering how it has put a spotlight on Tamale.

Fan launches petition for Faila to set up a catering college

According to a Facebook user, Faila's Cook-a-thon has over the past few days impacted the Tamale community in a manner never seen before.

The Northern Region of Ghana with its capital being Tamale has a lot to offer the country but has seen relatively little development over the years.

In his post, Noble Wisdom Dordoe admonished the Ghanaian chef saying, "Don’t just set a record but leave a mark in people’s lives through this."

The Ghanaian chef's camp has yet to acknowledge the post or react to it. However, scores of netizens who have been following the cookathon keenly have rallied behind the agenda.

Netizens react to petition for Chef Faila to establish a school

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the petition for Faila to institute a school.

King Henry said:

Absolutely Good suggestions. Nothing better than that.

Selasie Otunba Agbanyo wrote:

Not a bad idea at all. 1000% agree.

Nana Oduro remarked:

Exactly, 100% agreed. Best suggestion and best initiative so far ever seen on social media 2024

Aspire Corridor added:

Am happy we embracing social media as our parliament house now for proper productive social media governance, politicians can disregard citizens and chew national positions who cares, new generation new tools ✌️

Former Black Star's players throng Tamale to support Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars players, Asamoah Gyan, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah had been spotted at the Modern City hotel in Tamale where Faila's cookathon is currently underway.

The veteran footballers were received by the guests present with cheers as they made it to the Ghanaian chef's booth to urge her on.

