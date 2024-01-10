Chef Failatu has taken to social media to break her silence after she completed her cooking marathon

She shared her experience during the ten-day period where she cooked for 227 hours continuously

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated her for accomplishing the target she set for herself

Chef Failatu Abdul has opened up on her experience after embarking on a cooking marathon that lasted for 227 hours.

Taking to Facebook, the Tamale-based chef shared photos of some meals she prepared during the ten-day period as she attempted to break the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

Chef Failatu reacts after cook-a-thon ends Photo credit: Faila Cookathon Live Now/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the post's caption, she expressed delight that she embarked on the cooking marathon and even described it as a journey of patience, precision, and grit

"The culinary journey demands patience, precision, and grit. It has been an incredible experience from the very first day until today," her post read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Failatu

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post showered praises on Chef Failatu for unofficially breaking the world cook-a-thon record time that was set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Citizen Papa Quoffie stated:

Congratulations. You have made Ghana proud.

Pat Thompson Akorfa wrote:

Congratulations 227:00:02. Jah Bless Faila God Bless you

Angel Peegee indicated:

Congratulations to you and your accomplishments may the good Lord restore to you more strength.

Deborah Neequaye reacted:

Ayekoo Chef Jah Bless FailaYour strength and resilience are remarkable.You’ve really set it high.

Gloria Eva Frimpong indicated:

Congratulations to Jah Bless Faila and Malik Eric and the entire team… Well done

Khadija Fuseini stated:

Congratulations dear,you are a great inspiration.May this be just the start of greater achievements for you.

Sweet Adjeley flies to Ghana to support Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that food content creator and YouTuber Sweet Adjeley arrived in the country from the US to support Chef Faila's Guinness World record attempt.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sweet Adjeley and her hubby were seen at the airport, ready to board a flight to Tamale.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh