Ugandan Chef who cooked for 144 hours with the hope of breaking the longest cooking time has reacted to the cook-a-thon atempt by Ghanaian chef, Faliatu Abdul Razak

She revealed she has decided not to embark on another cook-a-thon but rather target a different world record

Many people who commented on her post supported her decision to attempt another record

Popular Chef, Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D has said she will not embark on another cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) attempt.

The Ugandan who reportedly cooked for 144 hours and was awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Records made this disclosure on X in reaction to news that Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul- Razak is cooking for 240 hours with the hope of dethroning the current cook-a-thon record holder, Irish Chef Fisher.

Ugandan Chef Mama speaks on Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt Photo credit:@Mama_d256 @FailaAbdulRazak/X

Source: Twitter

In responding to a commenter who told her to allow Chef Faliatu end her cook-a-thon before she attempts another one, Mama D disclosed she has made her mind not to return to the kitchen with the hope of cooking for days just so she could be recognized as the individual with the longest cooking time in the world.

Kindly read and understand,I meant we are creating a new record not participating in the Cookathon again

Rather, she vowed to attempt another world record which will still be related to cooking.

"We are creating a new one and we break it.All I need is many people in attendance everyday" her post read in read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Mama D had raked in over 145,000 views and 145 comments.

Netizens react to the new move by Mama D

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post supported her decision to attempt another world record.

@prime_time_jo reacted:

We shall all be their in big numbers, but domt forget to give me your number

@eliya870 indicated:

Set a record that will not easily be broken. If she stops at 240 hrs, go for 28 days if your body will manage it.

@kayziehussein inidcated:

We are here to support

Ghana chef association honours Chef Falia

Earlier, YEN.com,gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association bestowed the esteemed title of Executive Chef on Failatu Abdul Razak.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support.

Chef Isaac, speaking on behalf of the Association, expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh