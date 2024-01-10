Agya Koo has thrown many of his fans into a world of laughter with a new hilarious video

The video has him eating a big bowl of Fufu recounting some of the dreams he has after such a meal

Scores of his fans thronged to the comments section to hail the veteran comic actor

Ghanaian comic actor, Alex Kofi Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has gotten many fans talking with a new video shared online.

The actor who is a stalwart personality in the Kumawood movie industry was enjoying a big bowl of Fufu while cracking his fans' ribs with laughter.

Many fans were impressed by the celebrated actor's video and bombarded Him with comments demanding more of such content.

Agya Koo cracks jokes in new video Photo source: Instagram/RealAgyaKoo

Agya Koo gives a hilarious account of dreams he has after eating Fufu

In the video, Agya Koo who was in party paraphernalia still rooting for Kennedy Agyapong, shared different dreams one can have after eating Fufu.

The actor's absence from the screens has created a void as no one has been able to do things the way he does.

Over the years, his roles in classic Kumawood movies have earned him admiration from top personalities like Sarkodie who has called him his favourite comedian of all time.

Netizens react to Agya Koo's hilarious video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they drooled over Agya Koo's funny video.

queeniedren wrote:

Bawumia will have to continue cos Agya Koo is chilling, Ghana is good! The money is good! No hardship all is well!!! Bawumia continue

nanaboateng579 said:

The first video,a lot people complain about the bowl he dey eat fufu inside and now he changed it

qwamehumble_exclaimed:

He is still funny

ohemaa.blizzy remarked:

Kyer3s3 akyekyede3 nso de3 nka lie b3n?

nanaachiaaabunyewa added:

Agya koo never disappoint

Agya Koo flaunts his plush mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Agya Koo and his plush mansion which took him 16 years to build.

The legendary actor shared footage of the mansion and caught the attention of several detractors who couldn't believe he could achieve his dream.

