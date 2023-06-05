The self-proclaimed Ghanaian lookalikes of King Promise, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew performed at the birthday party of TikToker Asantewaa

The self-proclaimed lookalikes of King Promise, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and Mr Drew took over the floor of Asantewaa's birthday party to delight guests.

The four young artistes reportedly performed their new song at the spectacular ceremony.

Ghana artistes' lookalikes perform at Asantewaa's birthday.

Asantewaa turns 29

Asantewaa, real name Martina Dwamena, turned 29 years old on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and celebrated the momentous milestone with a party on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

She hosted celebrities such as Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, Ajagurajah, Osebo The Zaraman, and Salinko to delicious meals and thrilling music.

The TikTok celebrity added the four self-described lookalikes to her lavish birthday party performances.

Netizens reacted to the video of their performance, which sparked varied views after it emerged on the internet, mostly causing netizens to cackle.

Watch the video below:

Many find the video funny

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Saane Dede posted:

The medical look alike, lol

Afia Akoto commented:

To live in the shadows of another person paaa d3.

Se Lorm asked:

Why are the guests not dancing?

My journey with Autism replied:

Se Lorm, they are afraid.

Happy Doris wrote:

I feel the Kuami Eugene guy; very dope.

Queen Naya said:

Medical's lookalike no hmm.

Adiepena Papabi reacted:

King Promise look alike dey bore me pass the rest of them.

Eric Vondee remarked:

Job to the people. Power to the people.

Cynthia Manuah posted:

Don't they have their own songs.

Azita Akosua Mensah-Afli reacted:

The sight of them makes me happy.

Victoria Beeko Danso added:

But what shows this guy resembles King Promise?

Solace Esi Saaba Abbey commented:

The way the guest are looking at them nu. I Kent handstand o

Mamaga Mayqueen Mawunam said:

Thank God they didn't push the cake cathedral down.

Comfort Naa remarked:

Herh, This is funny. The Medikal guy dey make me laugh.

Ernest Boakye shared:

If you are sad, watch this video and focus on Mdk. The laughter will come.

Kukua Nyantakyi said:

I was only watching Mdk's lookalike.

