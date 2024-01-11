Lil Wayne has posted a photo of Ghanaian rapper Medikal on his official Instagram page

This comes after the rapper's announcement of his enviable 02 Arena show this year

The gesture has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaiansnllincluding Medikal himself who took to social media to share the good news

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has gotten a co-sign from Lil Win.

Yesterday, January 10, 2024, the American rapper posted a photo of Medikal on Instagram and tagged him.

Many of his fans were struck by the gesture and couldn't wait to share their thoughts online.

Medikal loses cool after Lil Wayne's co-sign

Lil Durk's Wayne also known as Lil Tunechi's career in the early 2000s inspired scores of hip hop heads globally including Medikal.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, he considers a co-sign from Lil Win as one of the highlights of his career.

Medikal took to social media to express his emotions about this highlight saying, "Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed."

Music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the co-sign from Lil Wayne has come in handy for the rapper as his ambitious 02 concert gets more imminent.

"To sell out the 02, he will need more of such moves to at least increase his crossover appeal to a certain degree before the show."

Netizens react to Lil Wayne co-signing Medikal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Medikal's co-sign from Lil Wayne.

@Opresii said:

O2 Indigo is not ready

@GhanaYesu_ exclaimed:

This is hard bro! The next song we’ll hear “Sia w’ahu bi da? Wo te Ghana amma Lil Win aposti wo da?”

@iamphylxgh remarked:

This is solid!

Medikal raps with his 3-year-old baby girl

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Medikal's new freestyle video dubbed Kabutey Flow released immediately after his Planning and Plottingconceet last year.

In the video, the rapper's young daughter Island made an appearance rapping to some of the lines with his father.

