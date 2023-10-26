Medikal has announced that he will be headlining a concert in May 2024 at the O2 Arena

He stated that he was positive that he could sell out the 20,000-capacity venue in London

Many Ghanaians had various views on whether he could sell out the venue

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has announced his O2 Arena concert, as many Ghanaians shared diverse opinions on his capabilities of filling the 20,000-capacity venue.

Medikal announces O2 Arena concert

During an interview with the CEO of media conglomerate EIB Network Group, Bola Ray, Medikal said he was optimistic about filling the 02 Arena.

This comes after the seasoned media personality asked him whether it was possible to fill the 20,000-capacity venue since no Ghanaian has headlined a concert there due to the scare of filling it to capacity.

The Omo Ada hitmaker stated that despite Ghanaians' doubts, he believes a Ghanaian musician can break that record and sell out the 02 Arena.

Meanwhile, the concert is slated for May 3, 2024, as the talented rapper promotes his Planning and Plotting album.

Below is the interview of Medikal done by Boal Ray.

Ghanaians shared diverse opinions on Medikal's quest to fill the 02 Arena

Many asked whether Medikal meant the 2,750-capacity Indigo at The O2 since they doubted he could fill the 20,000-capacity 02 Arena. Others encouraged him and said he could fill the venue easily.

cypher288 said:

He can do it because he's going to it with Shatta Wale, so it's possible for him

manuel_de_stallion said:

Joke

man_like_jay__ said:

We dey your back!

kingmorganjnr3153 said:

Which 02 Medikal will kill person oooo

mister_acheampong said:

Ebi indigo O2 2k capacity masa

ha.keem79 said:

Oh, not like he can’t do it, oh he can, but he should lose guard. He has more days ahead, so he should start hyping the show anytime, anywhere, even in his dreams. He meets the demons. He should hype it till then and make we wait until May 2024 if I no die yet, that

jean_clef said:

I think it’s indigo O2 that he’s talking about

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

Why are some Ghanaians so jealous and hypocrites of their own celebrities? If this unbelievable for him to take that opportunity/ what do u people expect???

b_ryt_4eva said:

SOSO NEGATIVE COMMENTS …. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ … that’s why Nigerians are ahead of us when it comes to music …

Medikal promotes song My Way with new viral challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal moved around town eating a loaf of butter bread and a 1.5 litre of Coca-Cola while jamming to his My Way song.

In a video that has emerged online, the rapper was seen jumping around his plush mansion and then moving to the streets.

Many people shared diverse opinions on the challenge in the post's comment section.

