Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised the entrepreneur behind the trending New Force political movement

The social media sensation called the entrepreneur fraudulent and cautioned Ghanaians about him on social media

Her controversial take has attracted scores of netizens to share their thoughts about the entrepreneur

Ghanaian social media sensation, Afia Schwarzenneger has chided real estate mogul Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Freedom Jacob Ceasar.

This comes on the heels of the recent news confirming Freedom Jacob Ceasar as the face behind the infamous political group, The New Force.

In a video shared online, Afia Schwarzenegger called the entrepreneur a fraudster and spoke to the gullibility of some Ghanaians.

Afia Schwarzenegger warns Ghanaians about Freedom Jacob Ceasar Photo source: Instagram/queenafiaschwarzenegger, Instagram/iamfreedom

Afia Schwarzenegger likens Freedom Jack Ceasar to NAM 1

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, some Ghanaians are likely to be impressed by the antics of Freedom Jacob Cesar, whom she called a fraud in her video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The social media sensation referenced Freedom Jacob Caesar's claim at the recently cancelled event that he is the salvation of Ghanaians.

She likened his promises and antics to the Ponzi scheme architect and CEO of the now-defunct MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The socialite who is mostly known for her controversial takes and online banters cautioned Ghanaians about Freedom Jacob Ceasar and his New Force political movement.

Netizens react to Afia Schwar's video about the Freedom Jacob Cesar.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Afia's criticisms against Freedom Jacob Cesar.

darkoah.kate said:

Hmmm Ghanaians truly forgets in a bit

_zongo_34 wrote:

Afia is the most wisest celebrity of our time . Truth to be told

etheldonkor exclaimed:

He’s not even president and he has a tiger in his house

basamoah425 commented:

joh_nas1 added:

For once me and you are thinking alike .Settings mai de3 awi paa oo

Spokesperson of Freedom Jacob Ceasar lands in trouble with the government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shalimmar Abbuissi, the spokesperson of Freedom Jacob Ceasar's "New Force" political movement had been repatriated from Ghana.

The verdict was given after a short legal battle with the state to defend her permanent residency in the country.

