Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson evaded a question about her mother's reaction to her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, during an interview with Giovanni Caleb of TV3

The book suggests that Yvonne's mother is the reason she doesn't know her biological father's identity

Yvonne's response, "I am sure she is reading," left many curious and sparked anticipation among readers and fans

Acclaimed Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson found herself avoiding a probing question during a recent interview with Giovanni Caleb of TV3 News.

The question pertained to how her mother was feeling following the release of her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which delves into the actress's personal life.

During the book signing event held in Accra, Yvonne Nelson skillfully evaded the question, simply responding, "I am sure she is reading."

The response to TV3's Giovanni left many curious about the nature of the revelations made in the book, particularly concerning Yvonne's relationship with her father.

More about the book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The book sheds light on Yvonne Nelson's upbringing and reveals that her mother is the reason she remains unaware of her father's true identity.

Yvonne's candid account offers a glimpse into the actress's personal struggles and the impact they have had on her life and identity.

The book continues to generate significant interest, not only for its intriguing content but also for its potential to inspire and resonate with individuals facing similar familial challenges.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson's book signing ceremony was well-attended by Ghanaians.

A young woman is shown purchasing as many as 15 copies of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson during the book signing event.

After YEN.com.gh spoke with the young woman, whose picture has become popular following her purchase, she revealed she is a co-owner of a store named Read2live Books.

In other news, Yvonne also opened up about her relationship with Jamie Roberts, the father of her daughter Ryn Roberts.

According to Yvonne, she loved Jamie so much and had wanted to get married to him, but things did not turn out as planned.

