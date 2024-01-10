Black Sherif was one of several artistes to attend Sarkodie's recently held Rapperholic exhibition

He shared some lessons from his tour of the rapper's legacy showcased at his exhibition

Netizens lauded Black Sherif for his decision to emulate the best in the game

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie recently staged an exhibition to showcase his legacy and success chalked in his career spanning over two decades.

Black Sherif was one of the several musicians who thronged the Mix Design Hub to attend the exhibition which closed last week.

In a video which has popped up online, Black Sherif shared some lessons he had picked from Sarkodie after the exhibition and his decision to follow in his senior's footsteps.

Black Sherif plans to learn from Sarkodie's footsteps Photo source: Twitter/DavidNicolSey, Facebook/Sarkodie

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif vows to protect what he wears

At the exhibition, Black Sherif was asked about the key lessons learned from the exhibition.

The young Ghanaian rapper who turned 22 years old yesterday admitted that Sarkodie has inspired him to protect what he wears.

Sarkodie's exhibition featured fashion pieces like a set of Timbaland boots worn during significant moments in his career.

In a video which has surfaced online, Black Sherif vowed to be more intentional about archiving his journey as a young and successful musician from Ghana, taking a page out of Sarkodie's books.

Netizens react to the video of Black Sherif's legacy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Black Sherif's video.

@ssrook_e wrote:

Good vibes and energy bro

@kwekuaugustborn said:

This guy Dey give respect pass. He’s very good, I pray he no become arrogant like liwin

@BraKay_A remarked:

Branding no y3 tight

@HalimMusah commented:

This be what I dey like, he be en self every time. Some basaaa slangs no dey back. He dey talk am the way e dey norr

@2Ecstacy added:

As he dey wear plenty chains then things nobody go talk anything, wale do some p3 he be confused...

Black Sherif marks 22nd birthday with new release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif has released his first single of the year.

The song released on January 9th was to mark his 22nd birthday which he celebrated with other superstars including Stonebwoy and the UK's Headie One.

Source: YEN.com.gh