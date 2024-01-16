Freezy Macbones is one of the highest-paid Ghanaian boxers with a high fashion sense

The professional boxer is always making extra income by modelling for top international fashion brand

Some social media users have commented on his latest look as he opened up about his poor upbringing on the Delay Show

Ghanaian professional boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly called Freezy Macbones, impressed fashionistas with his look as a guest on the Delay Show.

The London-based boxer, who is also a brand ambassador for top fashion brand Boohoo, looked dapper in a single-breasted, sleeveless jacket and multicoloured trousers.

Freezy Macbones and Delay look stunning together. Photo credit: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

Freezy Macbones accessorised his look with an expensive gold watch while rocking white sneakers as he spoke about his humble beginning and struggles in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso flaunted her cleavage in a sleeveless lace dress. She looked elegant as always in flawless makeup and a long blond hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Freezy Macbones spends time with his daughter

Proud father Freezy Macbones wore a long-sleeve jacket and stylish jeans for a public outing with his beautiful daughter Michelle Nyantakyiwaa Gyimah.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Freezy Macbones and Delay's stunning photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

new_okanta stated:

Amotia nkomo real bad man

hamah500 stated:

The interview you had with Delay was a great one; we enjoyed it

nextrollflexx stated:

Bro, the way you play Piano for Delay!!! Amerado will have Beef with you.

vivianamemoah1 stated:

The 2 of you looked good together ooo. You, you're fine, boy. Make wild and win her heart ❤️❤️

flashdon_ stated:

Please marry her as you said. That will be nice, ankasa ❤️

celebritynurse20 stated:

A macho man in love

adams_equity stated:

All I can say is that dreams do come through

richabhenhar stated:

We Dey back dey watch

gyamfuaahaboagye stated:

You look good together! I hope Delay falls in love with you!

justlan_youth_initiative stated:

Win her heart, man. All the best.

Freezy Macbones Plays Video Game With Omar Sterling And Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Freezy MacBones, who has a great sense of style and always wears expensive apparel from luxury labels.

The 31-year-old fashionista captured the attention of online users with his appearance while mingling with Ghanaian musicians Omar Sterling and Medikal in London.

Some social media users and admirers of the professional boxer commented on Freezy Macbones' Instagram videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh