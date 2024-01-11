Fans have become obsessed with Chef Faila Abdul Razak after her recent cooking marathon attempt

An old video of the chef performing on stage has gotten many of her superfans talking

They shared their admiration for the multi-talented record breaker in the comments section

Ghanaian chef, Faila Abdul Razak has thrown the country into a frenzy with her unprecedented cooking marathon attempt.

The chef's attempt has earned her scores of new fans who have fallen in love with her resilience and want to know more.

An old video of the Chef's musical side which has re-surfaced online has gotten fans fantasising over her significant growth.

The many faces of Chef Faila Abdul Razak Photo source: Youtube/TamaleFunnyVideos, Facebook/Jahblessfaila

Chef Faila shows her musical prowess

In a recent interview, Chef Faila who is now the unofficial global record holder for the longest cook-a-thon, confirmed her music past.

Faila was seen performing in an auditorium fully packed with fans in an old video. On stage, she possessed the same resilience and grit exhibited during her ten-day cooking marathon.

Another video of a song Faila composed to promote peace in the Northern Region during the previous election period has also popped up online.

According to Faila, her career got a significant boost from Ibrahim Mahama who also donated a huge sum towards the just-ended endeavour which has made her an internet sensation.

The Ghanaian chef is currently awaiting to be confirmed by Guinness World Records as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Netizens react to video of Faila on stage

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they drooled over the throwback video of Faila performing her hit single.

RN Rime said:

Omg Gh we never saw this till today that everyone is congratulating her, I think there was not enough support for her that’s why she decided to go the kitchen, May everyone find the support they need I pray

Latifa Ibrahim wrote:

Woww...Tamale is a nation on its own. Very patriotic. The love is worth emulating. Tamale is the New Vibe.

Ah Dam added:

Her journey hasn’t been easy, She really deserve Love

Faila sings Stonebwoy's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of the talented Chef Faila Abdul Razak singing Stonebwoy's "Into The Future" song.

The video gained the attention of many netizens who hailed her musical prowess, especially Stonebwoy's Bhim nation fan army.

Source: YEN.com.gh