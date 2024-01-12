The Premier League, in a TikTok video, showed their support for Mohammed Kudus and shared a compilation clip of his league goals

They hyped the young footballer ahead of the 2023 AFCON, stating that the midfielder was ready to take the competition by storm

Ghanaians in the comments section of the clip were happy about the cosign and hoped for the best for the Black Stars

The Premier League, the top tier of English football, has shown its support for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, which kicks off on January 13, 2024.

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: ghana_fa_official

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video posted on its official account, the Premier League shared a compilation clip of Kudus’ league goals for his club, West Ham United, where he has been a standout performer this season.

The Premier League captioned the video with “King Kudus is ready to take AFCON by storm”, praising the 22-year-old’s skills, speed and creativity. The video has garnered over 10,000 views and loads of comments from football fans.

Many of the comments came from Ghanaians, who expressed their happiness and pride over the recognition given to Kudus by the Premier League. They also hoped that Kudus would lead the Black Stars to glory at the AFCON, where they are drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Ghanaians back Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kojo Poku Asante wrote:

The way people dey hype Kudus diɛɛ, the least he could do is to take Ghana Black Stars to the Finals oo

That_Comment reacted:

Our Hero ……… he is living his legacy

Nana kojo wrote:

I understand but where will he sit when he scores

Black Stars player rock Kente

In another story, Black Stars players have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 AFCON, and they got to the airport in grand style.

Videos of their arrival showcased them draped in rich Kente cloth, rocking huge smiles on their faces.

Many Ghanaians are hoping for the best for the Black Stars and are expecting them to make the nation proud at the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh