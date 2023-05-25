Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quamz, has shocked many as he boldly impersonated the musician

In a video on TikTok, the lookalike performed Kuami Eugene's songs like he was the singer

Many warmed him to stop before Kuami Eugene got him arrested

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quartz, has turned TikTok upside down with a brave move impersonating the singer.

Steve Quamz enjoyed himself on stage singing and dancing to Kuami Eugene's songs.

A collage of Steve Quamz performing as Kuami Eugene Image credit: stevequamz

Source: TikTok

Many people commented and warned him about a possible lawsuit from Kuami Eugene.

The lookalike trend in Ghana is becoming wild. One celebrity who has had to suffer from constant impersonation is Kuami Eugene.

After several cautions from Kuami Eugene to his lookalike to stop copying him, Steve Quarmz has dropped another video.

In the latest video, he wore a yellow shirt with pin-stripped white and black trousers.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to TikTok video of Kuami Eugene's lookalike impersonating the musician

Many were not pleased with Steve Quamz performing Kuami Eugene's songs, but they found the video hilarious. After everything, the comments were full of caution for the doppelganger.

Angie commented:

Herh, this boy behaves exactly like Kuami Eugene

MavisOheneTumffour said:

Like all jokes aside this is too much. Kuami Eugene you need to do something.

King Jay added:

So people pay money to and watch donkomi Kuame Eugene

Mike wrote:

This guy's life is at risk......If you are his lookalike no problem but never play shows with his music whether for money or not Charlie.

Akuah Brown posted:

Masa please write ur own and sign it

Social media mistakes Kuami Eugene for his lookalike as he performs at a wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how fans thought Kuame Eugene was his lookalike during one of his performances at a wedding ceremony.

Although the musician was sharply dressed in a suit, many were confused if it was him or a lookalike who has been impersonating him for a while now.

After carefully analysing the video, they found out that it was Kuami Eugene in the video.

