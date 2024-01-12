Comedian, Michael Blackson has opened up about the qualities he looks out for in a good Ghanaian wife

In conversation with Ghana's Doreen Avio, the comedian hinted at marrying his house help because she possesses those traits

Scores of netizens shared their thoughts on the comedian's submission in the comments section

US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson recently came to Ghana to celebrate the first anniversary of the school he founded in his village.

In an interview with Hitz FM's Doreen Avio, the comedian was asked about the qualities he expected in a Ghanaian wife.

His response has gotten some netizens talking, especially those who think they possess the traits shared by Michael Blackson.

Michael Blackson confesses love for his house-help's Jollof Photo source: Instagram/Hitz1039fm

Michael Blackson falls in love with his house help

According to Michael Blackson, his only requirement is for the woman to be a good cook of Ghanaian Jollof.

The US-based actor known for his funny stints with the Wild n Out show cautioned men seeking to marry to ensure their fiancés take the Jollof test before sealing the deal.

If your wife can't cook Ghana Jollof the right way, leave her now, the comedian added in his new interview.

During the interview, Michael Blackson also confessed to Doreen Avio that he is tempted to marry his house help in Ghana.

The comedian stated that his house help makes some of the best Jollof he has ever eaten, hence his decision.

Netizens react to Michael Blackson's recent interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Michael Blackson's submission.

sweetprettyyayra reacted:

He should come so I cook ewe jollof for him

nanayaa_saah_boateng wrote:

I’m available please… my mother trained me very well…

spanky.gh_ said:

Michael I won’t take that advice I live in her apartment but she can’t cook ‍ jollof if I leave I’m homeless

Americans chastise Michael Blackson for eating with his hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of US-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson eating a Ghanaian dish with his bare hands.

Some of his American fans who were surprised to see him eat with his hands rather than a cutlery set took to social media to chide him.

