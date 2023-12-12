Michael Blackson, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, ate boiled plantain and stew with his hands and licked the plate at the end

Americans in the comments section bashed Blackson for eating with his bare hands instead of using cutlery and found issues with his table manners

Ghanaians in the comments section, however, came to Blackson's defence, stating that the Ghanaian dish was not eaten with cutlery

Ghana-born American comedian Michael Blackson found himself at the centre of a heated debate after he was seen enjoying boiled plantain and stew, a traditional Ghanaian meal, with his hands. The comedian went as far as licking the plate clean.

The video, shared on Blackson's Instagram page, quickly drew the attention of his American followers, who were quick to criticise the comedian for using his hands instead of cutlery. Many in the comments section expressed disdain for what they perceived as poor table manners, with some going so far as to deem the act unsanitary.

On the flip side, Ghanaians rallied behind their fellow countryman, asserting that the traditional Ghanaian dish was historically consumed without the use of cutlery. In the comments section, Ghanaians highlighted the cultural significance of eating with one's hands, emphasising that it was a practice deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture.

Ghanaians argued that the experience of eating with hands added to the authenticity of enjoying dishes like boiled plantain and stew. They urged those unfamiliar with the cultural nuances to approach the matter with an open mind instead of bashing Blackson.

Michael Blackson causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

westphilly_ty07 said:

THIS GUY JUST DONT LIKE EATING WITH A SPOON OR FOLK. QUESTION DO HE HAVE SILVER WEAR IN HIS HOUSE

frankymafia said:

No table manner, always eating with his hands smacking his mouth and coughing at the dinner table

marykaylookuk commented:

nothing wrong with eating with washed clean hands!

Lil Win eats plantain and beans

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

