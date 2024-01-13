Actress Yvonne Nelson has reiterated how she overcomes targeted hate in Ghana’s film industry

During a discussion on Ladies Circle, the Ghanaian movie personality said the hate and obstacles fuel her passion to succeed

The video of her remarks, posted on X (Twitter), gathered different thoughts from netizens on social media

Ghanaian actress, author and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has again discussed how she triumphs over intense targeted hate in the movie industry.

Speaking about Women in Ghana’s film sector on Ladies Circle, the actress recalled when a group of movie producers blacklisted her, inspiring her to start YN Productions.

Yvonne Nelson shares how she overcomes industry hate and keeps thriving. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana.

Source: Twitter

The author of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, said she attained this height because she did not allow hate to impede her from achieving her goals.

“Maybe the hate keeps me going because when people feel like we’re going to mess her up, she’s not getting anywhere, can’t do it, that’s when I get all the powers, and I say I’m going to do it,” she said.

When asked if being a target of hatred affects her, the actress stressed that she is not deterred since the hatred fuels her quest to succeed.

Watch the video below:

Folks react to Yvonne Nelson’s remarks

Many shared different opinions in the comments section. YEN.com.gh selected some here.

@QuaminahI indicated:

Who jah bless no one can curse.

@KwameLamptey4 claimed

It's a lie .. You tried to destroy someone's marriage. Eii .

@efuamiles1 observed.

Just look at Anita Akuffo’s body language; the other ladies are happily asking all the questions. God keep blessing Yvonne for me.

@Coded_bone posted:

Dabiaaa u have a story. You are not even 60 yet.

@AlbertL96260911 asked:

Have you ever wondered if you might be the problem, considering that everyone, from your family to the movie industry, seems to dislike you? Please evaluate your personality honestly and stop perpetuating this narrative that people hate you.

@Nyameba_Aj commented:

Nobody hates her, chale make you people grow up… it’s only in our industry that you’ll hear this.

Yvonne Nelson shares time of lavish trip on plane

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Yvonne Nelson gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious time on a plane in a heartwarming video that has gathered many views and comments.

The film producer, actress, and educator took to her Instagram account to share the sweet moments with fans.

In a video, Yvonne Nelson captures a bird’s eye view of the ground, showing the beautiful scenes beneath the skies.

