Rapper Pappy Kojo insulted Yvonne Nelson during his performance at the Plotting and Planning concert

Ghanaians online have been criticising the rapper after the video of the insult went viral online

Ghanaian rapper Medikal hosted his Plotting and Planning concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Medikal’s Planning And Plotting concert has courted controversy after rapper Pappy Kojo insulted Yvonne Nelson on stage.

Pappy Kojo hurled an expletive at Yvonne Nelson at the end of one of his songs, seemingly unprovoked.

Pappy Kojo used to be friends with Yvonne Nelson. Source: Facebook/Yvonne Nelson/Pappykojo

Source: Facebook

The moment Pappy Kojo insulted her was captured on video and went viral online, prompting criticism from many.

“This man should be arrested for verbal abuse,” one person commented on Twitter.

Another social media user urged 3 Music to apologise to Yvonne Nelson for amplifying the insult.

Some observers also feel Pappykojo is trying to use Yvonne Nelson's name for some form of clout.

Pappy Kojo recently opened up about his ordeals with Yvonne Nelson.

The duo who appeared in music videos and we're rumoured to be dating fell out years ago.

The musician said the actress disappointed him during their time as friends, and that caused him to hurl trolls at him.

Pappykojo explains why he was not in Yvonne Nelson's book

In an interview with TV3, while promoting his new album, the rapper admitted that Yvonne Nelson is not a nice person, hence his decision to troll her with a dance challenge when her ordeals with Sarkodie began.

The rapper talked about the dating rumours between him and the actress, establishing that there was nothing between them. If there were, it would have been in Yvonne Nelson's explosive autobiography, "I'm Not Yvonne".

When asked about the cause of the fallout, Pappy Kojo refused to respond, saying, "I don't want to trend today."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh