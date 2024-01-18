NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flew from the United States to Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Black Stars against Egypt

National Football League (NFL) star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has flown from the US to Cote d'Ivoire to support the Black Stars

The Black Stars faces the Pharaohs at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in their second group game of AFCON 2023.

NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is in Abidjan to support the Black Stars Photo source: @ghhyper

Having lost the opener 2-1 against Cape Verde, the Black Stars' AFCON tournament is hanging on a balance. Ghanaians have been rallying support from the team to avoid defeat and keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Cleveland Browns star joined King Promise and others in Abidjan

Just like many others, Owusu-Koramoah, who plays as a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, arrived in the Ivorian city to cheer on the Black Stars.

In a video shared by blogger GHhyper, the NFL star, who often promotes Ghana with his fashion before games, walked with a Ghana flag on his shoulder.

Arriving on the scene, Owusu-Koramoah met and interacted with music star King Promise.

Jordan Ayew fires Nigerian journalist at Black Stars vs Egypt presser

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew went all sarcastic at a Nigerian journalist during the Black Stars' press conference ahead of their game with Egypt.

The Nigerian journalist had asked a hypothetical question about the potential elimination of the Black Stars from AFCON 2023.

But Jordan was not willing to entertain any defeatist thoughts and told the journalist to wait for his assumptions to happen before he could comment.

Source: YEN.com.gh