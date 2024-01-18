The Black Stars has announced the starting eleven to face Egypt in its second group game at the AFCON

The coach made three changes to the starting line up that lost to Cape Verde in the first group game

Ghanaians have shared varied opinions about the starting line up to face Egypt

Chris Hughton, the coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has named a strong starting line up to face Egypt in Ghana's second group game at the African Cup of Nations.

Ghana will setup in a 4-3-3 formation when they face the eight time AFCON champions.

Egypt Vs Ghana: Black Stars starting eleven named Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstar/X

Richard Ofori maintains his spot in goal and will lead the team on the field as captain.

In defence, Gideon Mensah Dennis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku who featured in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde have also maintained their spots.

The coach also kept faith in Majeed Ashimeru but has introduced Salis Abdul Samed to replace Baba Iddrisu.

Mohammed Kudus after missing Ghana's first group due to injury has made his return to replace Ransford Yeboah.

Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams will lead the attack for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars lie bottom of group B with no points, whereas Egypt are second with one point.

The starting line up sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of @GhanaBlack Stars had stirred a lot of reaction.

Ghanaians react to the starting line up of the Black Stars to face Egypt

Prince Bayi Yahaya Kpetine stated:

I'm not very happy with the Coach starting Jordan for this game but Wishing the stars the very best.

David Mensah replied:

This fantastic squads more fire

Int A T Best asked:

Why this coach always use two goal keepers on bench

Ogbeni Kaakaa wrote:

Go for the win black stars…..much love from Naija

Car Owner added:

Daniel Amartey should have paired with Djiku..Anyway Come on BOYS we've done this before

Jordan Ayew optimistic Ghana will defeat Egypt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' chances of beating Egypt.

The Crystal Palace striker said that the team was determined to bounce back and prove themselves in the tournament.

Ayew added that the team had learned from their mistakes in the first match and had worked hard to improve their performance and tactics.

