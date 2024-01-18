Egypt Vs Ghana: Kudus, Inaki Williams Make Starting Line Up, Paintsil, Ransford Yeboah Benched
- The Black Stars has announced the starting eleven to face Egypt in its second group game at the AFCON
- The coach made three changes to the starting line up that lost to Cape Verde in the first group game
- Ghanaians have shared varied opinions about the starting line up to face Egypt
Chris Hughton, the coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has named a strong starting line up to face Egypt in Ghana's second group game at the African Cup of Nations.
Ghana will setup in a 4-3-3 formation when they face the eight time AFCON champions.
Richard Ofori maintains his spot in goal and will lead the team on the field as captain.
In defence, Gideon Mensah Dennis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku who featured in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde have also maintained their spots.
The coach also kept faith in Majeed Ashimeru but has introduced Salis Abdul Samed to replace Baba Iddrisu.
Mohammed Kudus after missing Ghana's first group due to injury has made his return to replace Ransford Yeboah.
Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams will lead the attack for the Black Stars.
The Black Stars lie bottom of group B with no points, whereas Egypt are second with one point.
The starting line up sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of @GhanaBlack Stars had stirred a lot of reaction.
Ghanaians react to the starting line up of the Black Stars to face Egypt
Prince Bayi Yahaya Kpetine stated:
I'm not very happy with the Coach starting Jordan for this game but Wishing the stars the very best.
David Mensah replied:
This fantastic squads more fire
Int A T Best asked:
Why this coach always use two goal keepers on bench
Ogbeni Kaakaa wrote:
Go for the win black stars…..much love from Naija
Car Owner added:
Daniel Amartey should have paired with Djiku..Anyway Come on BOYS we've done this before
Source: YEN.com.gh