Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore has emerged with a new update on his prophecy that Ghana would lose against Egypt

In a video, the pastor indicated that he had already spoken with the GFA President Kurt Okraku and it would be best if Ghana wore red

The Black Stars is meeting Egypt in the second group game of AFCON 2023 and must avoid defeat to stand a chance of progressing

The Ghanaian pastor, who predicted that the Black Stars would lose all their group games at the 2023 AFCON, Jedidia Henry Kore, has popped up with a new update.

The Black Stars opened their AFCON campaign with a shocking 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Following the loss, a video surfaced in which Reverend Kore was purported to have predicted the scoreline of the game.

Pastor Jedidia Kore has a new update on the Black Stars game Photo source: @blackstarsofghana, @okay1017fm

Source: Instagram

He also predicted defeat for the Black Stars in their remaining games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Pastor Kore gives new directive to Black Stars on Egypt game

Ahead of the Egypt game at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, the pastor has emerged with a new directive.

According to him, he still sees defeat for the Black Stars and is still praying for the team. He added that the only way Ghana could avoid defeat in the game would be for the team to wear red jerseys.

"I saw defeat for the Black Stars and I am fasting and praying for the team so it changes but God does what he wants...today...they should wear red because that would help the Black Stars," he said.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Reverend Kore indicated that he talked to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku about the prophecy three days ago. He refused to disclose the content of their discussion.

NFL star flies from US to support Black Stars, meets King Promise

Meanwhile, NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah flew from the United States to Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Black Stars against Egypt.

Owusu-Koromoah, a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, proudly flaunted his Ghanaian flag as he arrived in Abidjan.

Upon his arrival, he met and interacted with music star King Promise and other Ghanaians at the stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh