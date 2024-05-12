Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards with his tailored-to-fit ensemble

Harold Amenyah ditched the regular red-carpet male fashion for a stylish look that has gone viral on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and other social media users have commented on Harold Amenyah's look at the star-studded event

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah stood out at the 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards in his dapper look in Lagos, Nigeria.

The fashion model looked classy in a white long-sleeve shirt and red tie that he styled with a custom-made brown jacket designed to look like a military uniform.

Harold Amenyah wore white perfect-fit trousers with a red strip at the side while rocking brown leather shoes.

At the awards ceremony, he wore black round sunglasses and a stylish hat to complete his dapper look while flaunting his expensive wedding ring and wristwatch.

Harold Amenyah dons kaftan to the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards's cultural night

Harold Amenyah looked simple yet classy in a traditional night at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards cultural night before the main event.

The fashionable man wore a red hat and handmade beads to accessorise his look.

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on Harold Amenyah's classy outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Selormtay stated:

It’s enough IG for today

Vicamichaels stated:

Wow

Debonairafrik stated:

Dapper

Keziah stated:

Well ddaaammnnnn Instagram has closed

Juliet Ibrahim stated:

We are sorry, sergeant for stressing u out

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

Kaish

gloriaosarfo stated:

Oh, this is epicI salute Sir✋

stanbelove_ stated:

De General… all correct sir

Jacquebemah stated:

This is giving!!!

Elikempriceless stated:

Oh br3da naaa I’m speechless

Dkbghana stated:

Pilot no Plane

marthaankomah stated:

You super solid ❤️❤️❤️

tonye_isokariari stated:

Gen. Amenyah

georgebannerman stated:

Nice outfit bro

Lawrencedhiz stated:

You never carry last.

