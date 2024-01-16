Ghanaian pastor Rev Jedidia Henry Kore prophesied the Black Stars' loss in their AFCON match against Cape Verde

In a video shared on social media, he claimed to have watched the game twice in spirit, foreseeing Ghana's defeat with a last-minute winning goal from the opponent

The prophecy turned out accurate as the Black Stars lost 2-1 in their AFCON opener, disappointing many fans

A Ghanaian pastor, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore, prophesied that the team would lose before the Black Stars played their first AFCON match.

The General Overseer of the Zion Prayer Ministries predicted that Ghana would lose to its opponent, who would score a last-minute winner.

In a video on X, formally Twitter, Rev Kore claimed he had watched the football game between Ghana and Cape Verde twice in spirit and saw that the Black Stars were defeated.

The Black Stars played their first game in the AFCON 2023 tournament on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The team lost to Cape Verde by two goals to 1, leaving many Ghanaians disappointed.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@kwame_aej said:

make we see top next game, I go stake my school fees on it

@Kingzima3 wrote:

He said he has prayed be careful the tables can turn don’t lose your money

@kwame_aej said:

Like he go hear am

@kinzby wrote:

unless boys no get small chance

@Kingzima3 said:

Eii update he say score line Egypt to win 2-1 bruh this one stake your family wealth

Defender Alexander Djiku Confident In Ghana's AFCON Comeback Against Egypt After Cape Verde Upset

Meanwhile, Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku said he is confident in a comeback and expressed the team's determination to win against Egypt in the 2023 AFCON following the team's unexpected defeat to Cape Verde.

Despite the setback, Djiku said it was essential to put the loss behind them and focus on the upcoming crucial match.

Ghana faces Egypt in a Group B fixture, with both teams striving for points to advance in the tournament.

