Ghanaian actress and film producer Yvonne Nelson has posted a video of her time out with a friend

The celebrated actress shared scenes from their beautiful moments at 355 Labone with fans online

Fans of the movie personality thronged the comments area of her sweet post to shower the pair with love

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson spent quality time dining with a friend, and the movie star posted adorable scenes from their beautiful moments with fans.

The film personality and producer proved she finds time to advance her relationships despite her troubled bond with most industry colleagues.

Yvonne Nelson chills with her pretty friend in video. Photo credit: yvonnenelsongh.

Yvonne Nelson and her friend arrived at 355 Labone in casual dresses for their outing. The duo enjoyed sumptuous meals and ordered runs of drinks as they created sweet memories.

The pair enjoyed every minute of the evening, as seen in a video posted on her Instagram account.

''We met at 19……(miss Ghana) took some trips together…..(GIAirlines) inside joke shared many jokes and experiences. We decided to do it again. @355labone was just the perfect spot to catch up with my baby girl @jennifer_koranteng," she captioned the footage.

Watch the video here.

Fans react to the video of Yvonne Nelson

Nana_Yeboah commented:

Beauty overload.

Real_captainmorgan commented:

Babe, you guys should better reorder my chicken wigs and drumsticks on my way. I'm already craving...007. My James Bond gurls ❤️.

Sa.dat5423 reacted:

Val's is approaching.

Yvonne Nelson shares video of lavish trip on plane

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Yvonne Nelson gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious time on a plane in a heartwarming video that has gathered many views and comments.

The film producer, actress, and educator took to her Instagram account to share the sweet moments with fans. Yvonne Nelson captured a bird's eye view of the ground, showing the beautiful scenes beneath the skies.

The actress appeared in the footage wearing a casual outfit and sneakers. Her look included look black braids and a gold bracelet.

