Actress Nana Ama McBrown is currently having fun on what looks like an exotic vacation to cool off

A video of the vacation shows McBrown without her husband, Maxwell Mensah, nor her wedding ring

Coming on the back of lingering rumours about her marriage, the video has left many fans worried and confused

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has gone on a vacation abroad as rumours swirl around her marriage.

McBrown has recently been the subject of intense speculation regarding her marriage with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Nana Ama McBrown has gone on vacation Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

While the actress flaunted her wedding ring on social media and even downplayed the rumours of her marital troubles in a radio interview in October 2023, the speculations resurfaced in early 2024.

Without showing evidence, some rumour mongers claim that the Onua TV presenter and Maxwell were already living apart as the man dates another woman.

McBrown's vacation without Maxwell stirs speculations

As the rumours linger on, McBrown seems to have deepened with her solo vacation. It is not known where she travelled to, but a video of her trip shows it is an exotic vacation.

In the video shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa, McBrown was spotted walking in what looked like a resort. Later, she wore a swimming costume and jumped into the pool to swim.

McBrown's solo vacation without her wedding ring gets fans curious

The video has led to widespread conjecture about the state of her marriage. While some wondered why she left for the vacation without Maxwell, others observed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

chris.armah1 said:

Ah where is her ring?

pee45 said:

Where is Maxwell in the scene Or me p3 Asem ?

kojoblack_music said:

The husband no dey ..I go marry am ooo

mercy.sharp said:

A good vacation is needful in a busy career woman's life

McBrown dresses like a professional footballer

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown, in a recent video, rocked a football jersey and looked like a professional player as she held onto a soccer ball.

The actress looked dapper in the attire, which consisted of a shirt, tight shots and a pair of long boots.

The happy actress kicked the football in excitement and shared the footage on her TikTok page.

Source: YEN.com.gh