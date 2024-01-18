A video of a helicopter-designed coffin has sparked a little stir on social media after the clip surfaced

Mourners gather around the unique casket as music plays in the background during the burial service

Since appearing on Instagram, people have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts

A video of a helicopter-designed coffin has generated a stir on social media after the incredible clip emerged on the internet.

In the footage, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, mourners gather around the distinctive casket as the music plays at the burial ground.

Ghanaian buried in helicopter-shaped coffin.

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time a dead person has been buried in a crazy casket. The video highlights how some dead people are buried in caskets shaped like a beer and a camera to accentuate their professions or careers.

Some opt to have theirs shaped like animals, such as lions and beetles, to represent their clan's totems. However, it is unclear whether the deceased was a pilot.

Watch the video here:

How peeps reacted to the clip

Fewer people took to the comments area to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

Wizzy_Love posted:

This is too much.

I._alpha

Hm, Ghana get time o.

Tailor buried in sewing machine-shaped coffin

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a dead person was buried in a coffin shaped like a sewing machine.

A video posted by Bright Tetteh shows the departed fellow being interred in style with the specially crafted coffin.

The departed person was given the last respect of burying them in a coffin resembling a Butterfly sewing machine. The coffin has "Butterfly" clearly written on it. People who saw the video have suggested that the departed person may have been a tailor in their lifetime.

John Dumelo's meltdown

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim.

