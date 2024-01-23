The Confederation of African Football (CAF) fined Ghana after the country's supporters attacked those from Cape Verde after a 2:1 loss in their first game at the 2023 AFCON

According to reports, the country has been fined $15k (GH¢181,261.65) and has to pay within 60 days

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the news on social media

Reports indicated that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had fined Ghana $15k (GH¢181,261.65) after its fans clashed with Cape Verdean fans during their first group stage game in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

CAF fined Ghana over fans' poor behaviour

According to a report by UTV Ghana, CAF fined Ghana based on evidence of the clash between Ghanaian supporters and those from Cape Verde.

In the video evidence CAF received, the clash stemmed from the Ghanaian fans physically attacking the Cape Verdeans after a 2:1 loss in the first game of both teams in Group B of the 2023 AFCON.

Ghana was fined $15k (GH¢181,261.65) for the poor behaviour of the fans at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium, Abidjan city, on January 15, 2024.

Per conditions of the fine, Ghana would have to pay it within 60 days or else this would attract further penalties from the Confederation.

A video detailing why CAF slapped Ghana with a $15k fine after the country played against Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON.

Ghanaians react to the news about the fine

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were not happy about the news. Below are reactions:

gh_doll32 said:

Yes, they are doing it too much, it’s a game, and even the host country team is struggling, anything can happen when it comes to football, win or lose.

yhaw_nockie said:

Qualification bonus be $30,000 this is nothing to them tsww

3fosenyo said:

Make them ban us preko

desmond_dsoul said:

Sell all the kente you gave to the players to pay CAF. Siiaa fo)

al_samad_jnr said:

E be lies! They just want chop our money u think we don’t know this NPP people

adjoaroberta_mrsokayfm said:

Kyerɛ sɛ we can't lose in peace make them ban us koraa

dzifapurple said:

At least it’s better than a player taking $30000 home. This one GFA can pay . They should have banned the team rather

voga_tresses said:

They should ban the team we no wan do again biko

