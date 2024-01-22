Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus and his colleagues have been spotted entering a bus in Côte d'Ivoire

The squad is gearing up for their next group-stage match against Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON

Fans have shared diverse opinions after the latest footage of the team surfaced on social media

A video of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus and other Black Stars players entering a bus in Côte d'Ivoire has elicited reactions from fans online.

The Black Stars are set for their match against Mozambique in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Mohammed Kudus and other Black Stars players spotted in new video. Photo credit: @addojunr.

The team played their debut game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, but lost by 1-2 before drawing 2-2 with Egypt on Thursday, January 18.

Mohammed Kudus and his colleagues were captured on tape as they entered a bus in a new video. The West Ham United star appeared not too cheerful.

However, Ghanaian sports journalist George Addo Jnr has indicated that the team is prepared to defeat Mozambique on Monday, January 22, to qualify for the next stage of the AFCON.

"Operation qualify for AFCON round of 16 is fully activated," George Addo captioned the footage on X.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of Mohammed Kudus and his colleagues

YEN.com.gh selected some here.

@oheneba_joel observed:

All the players and the entire team lose confidence. Zero aura. They look like they don't want to play.

@BenFord15350744 said:

I saw Alidu Seidu and Lamptey holding some I chest. Very humble players who deserve a chance.

@pekay00 posted:

Bro we won’t qualify that’s the truth, we spoil our chance, there’s nothing shows we can qualify, Egypt is clear to qualify and is easy win for tham.

@Tema_Traviss commented:

Total joke of a country. Mozambique nor go gree daa.

Mohammed Kudus wins Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

