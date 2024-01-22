Black Stars players will receive $30,000 each if the team beats Mozambique in their third AFCON group game

Ghanaian journalist, Kelvin Owusu Ansah said the money will be paid to the players as qualification bonus

Many people who reacted to the disclosure expressed different views, with many saying the money was too much

Ghanaian sports journalist, Kelvin Owusu Ansah has revealed that each player of the senior national team, the Ghana Black Stars will receive $30,000 equivalent of GH ¢362,000 if the team beats Mozambique in their final AFCON group stage game.

The monies will be paid to each player as qualification bonus for advancing to the next round of the ongoing AFCON.

Black Stars players to ge qualification Photo credit: @GhanaaBlackstar/X

Source: Twitter

Kelvin Owusu Ansah made the disclosure on TV3's New Day programme during the discussion on whether appearance fees should still be paid to players of the Black Stars.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @tv3_ghana had raked in over 50,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the disclosure

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post were divided in their opinions in relation to the money that the players were set to receive after the Mozambique game.

@DwomohChristian indicated:

Pls we shd lose

@Taidu66 reacted:

Then make them lose

@kwadwocypha wrote:

How do you expect to qualify?

@Cassius90372908 added:

No wonder some don't want to retire

@KwasiDeuces added:

Oh God of the people of Ghana today May Ghana lose to Mozambique by 3:1 so we get disqualify n come back home in Jesus Christ Name Amen

@Mr_Bubunyo wrote:

More reason why we have to loose. Mozambique can you do something for me

Cats predicts victory for Ghana against Mozambique

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a cat has predicted a win for Ghana a day before the country's match against Mozambique on January 22, 2024.

This time, the cat foretold a victory for the Black Stars in their upcoming match against Mozambique, captivating football enthusiasts worldwide.

Nimbus Prono was showcased standing on a table, surrounded by three glass bowls, each symbolising different potential match outcomes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh