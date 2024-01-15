Ashimeru scored an equaliser for Ghana in their AFCON group-stage fixture against Cape Verde, but it was cancelled

Many Ghanaians were confused by the decision and felt the referee was harsh on the Black Stars

The Black Stars went on to lose the opening fixture by two goals to one, and Ghanaians are disappointed by the result

Ghana suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, January 14, 2024, after a controversial decision by the video assistant referee (VAR) denied them an equaliser in the first half.

The Black Stars thought they had levelled the score in the 37th minute when midfielder Majeed Ashimeru unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box that flew past the Cape Verde goalkeeper. However, the referee was alerted by the VAR to check the goal for a possible offside infringement.

After reviewing the replay on the pitch-side monitor, the referee ruled out the goal, as he deemed that Ghana’s forward Ransford Konigsdorffer, who was in an offside position, had interfered with the goalkeeper’s line of sight. The decision sparked confusion and frustration among the Ghanaian players and fans, who felt that the goal should have stood.

According to the FIFA rules, a player is penalised for offside at the time the ball is touched or played by one of his teammates. This means that every inch of a player’s head, body or feet must be in front of the last defender when the ball is passed to them. However, this rule also applies if the player in the offside position interferes with the play in any other way, and in this instant, Ransford interfered with the keeper's line of sight. The VAR system is meant to help the referees make more accurate and consistent decisions, especially in crucial situations.

Ghana did manage to equalize in the second half when defender Alexander Djiku headed in a corner kick in the 58th minute. However, Cape Verde snatched a late winner in stoppage time when midfielder Garry Rodrigues.

Jordan Ayew speaks on loss

In another story, Ghana's defeat in its opening AFCON game against Cape Verde in Abidjan disturbed scores of football fans.

Jordan Ayew has reacted to the poor start in the tournament, blaming it on inexperience on the part of his colleagues.

Fans of the Black Stars shared their thoughts as they reacted to Jordan Ayew's submission.

