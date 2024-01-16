After Ghana's loss against Cape Verde in their first AFCON game, a host of reasons have been given for their performance

Recently, a die-hard Ghana fan blamed the team's loss on what he described as unfair officiating by the referee during the game

He made a video and asked for a fair rematch for Ghana

A die-hard fan of Ghana Black Stars has blamed Ghana's loss in the match against Cape Verde on the referee's officiation.

According to the young Ghanaian man, Ghana lost because the referee failed to give the team a fair chance in the game.

Ghana fan blames referee

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man said that after Ghana scored a goal, the referee wasted about 10 minutes checking the VAR. He claimed the goal was not an offside but rather a clean goal for Ghana.

He also said Black Stars had a clean penalty but this was also refused by the referee. The man asked for a rematch with a fair chance for both countries.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See them below.

abm_rolex said:

he looks like one of the cape Verde players, watch closely

kapogee1 said:

Hand ball self koraa he didn’t gve

abdulkas92 said:

It was a clear offside my brother

anthony.baiden said:

Yes I agree with you the referee don't know anything

watchhere21 added:

I’m Ghanaian and a football fan it was offside mate.

belykyvonne said:

I think the coach thought they were playing some Friday special or something ‍♀️

fextergawaza7 added:

U need full squad, experience players & to play as a team in order to win any cup. I think Thomas & kudus supposed to be in the team also at least

Nigerian Fans Jubilate Over Black Stars' Defeat

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerians jubilated over the defeat of the Black Stars in their first AFCON game.

The post of the jubilation garnered half a million impressions and a thousand comments from both sides. It's worth noting that Nigeria's opening AFCON game against Equatorial Guinea on the same day Ghana played ended in a draw.

