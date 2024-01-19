Many Black Stars supporters took to social media to share their predictions on how the team could qualify for the round of 16 after the draw with the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second game

Currently, Cape Verde, the country which Ghana lost to in their first game, is leading the table in Group B

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the calculations and predictions from Ghanaians

Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their calculations after the Black Stars of Ghana drew their match against the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second game at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghanaians calculate their standing in the 2023 AFCON

After the game between Egypt and Ghana on January 18, 2024, many Ghanaians took to social media to share how the team could qualify for the group stage.

With Cape Verde, Egypt, Mozambique and Ghana in Group B of the tournament, many people have shared their predictions on the subsequent matches that would result in Ghana coming second in the group.

Currently, Cape Verde is leading Group B with 3 points and is set to play their second game against Mozambique on January 19, 2024.

The calculations of several Ghanaians were discussed on TV's New Day.

Football fans shared his calculations on social media.

Reactions as Ghanaians calculate their standing in Group B

Many football fans took to social media to share their calculations on what has to happen in subsequent matches for the Black Stars of Ghana to qualify from the group stages of the 2023 AFCON.

Below are some of them:

thewig_room said:

Look at your nice handwriting, you should be working with the finance minister ❤️

kein.connect said:

Another possibility. Cape Verde wins Mozambique and Egypt to get 9 points; then Ghana win Mozambique to get 4 points, and then Ghana will qualify.

boatin said:

This calculation is not calculating kraaaa I need a better breakdown

ohemeaakyeabea1 said:

this is what I don't like just win let's go now are back to calculations always calculations Aden

@afya_n_shy said:

Even if Cape Verde and Mozambique draw, then Cape Verde and Egypt draw, then Ghana scores against Mozambique, afa

@AbaAidoo277028 said:

These calculations are very tricky. Cape Verde has to win against Mozambique and Egypt (or draw Egypt). Then Ghana must win against Mozambique. The final table will look like this: Cape Verde-9/7 pts, Ghana-4 pts, Egypt- 2/3 pts, Mozambique-1 pts.

