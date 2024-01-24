Actress Akuapem Poloo shared a childhood picture of herself and made a collage with a current picture which got many of her fans talking about her growth and beauty

In the caption, she shared an adorable conversation she had with her mother about her childhood

The post got many people talking about the outfit she wore in her childhood photo and how it related to how she dresses as an adult

Actress and businesswoman Akuapem Poloo got many comparing how she looked when she was a baby to how she looked now.

Akuapem Poloo's baby photo. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo dropped a childhood picture

Akuapem Poloo made a collage of her replicating her pose in her childhood picture. On the left was her as a baby as she wore a revealing outfit and had a low haircut.

The right was a picture of the seasoned actress clad in white as she flaunted her fine curves in a figure-hugging long skirt and top.

Captioning the post, Poloo shared a conversation she had with her mother about how beautiful she was when she was a baby. Below is a summary of the conversation:

"So today my mother called on phone and was like Yaa if someone should’ve told her this is how beautiful you will grow up to be like she won’t believe it ‍♀️ and I told my mum that mummy I was more beautiful when I was a baby than now she laughed and hanged up the phone lol"

Below is a childhood picture of Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo's fans reacted to her childhood photo

Many of Akuapem Poloo's Instagram followers talked about her outfit in her childhood photo, while others compared the poses of when she was a baby and her currently.

laladzy said:

Eiiiii from birth see the apuskele model since ❤️

osimpo_4real said:

U dey pose no be todayborn to pose for the camera

enam_adabra said:

The same pose, it means you it has been in your system even from your Mama's womb.... keep doing you dear ❤️❤️❤️

kingfocuscid said:

Oh I see why mom is always active see childhood Biggie body

mr_peroni_ said:

If not today like I don't know you're Thursday born wow ❤️❤️

esther.quainoo.773 said:

And it's the same pose wow❤️❤️

sweetmelody_mlg22 said:

This your baby dress and pose de3 no be for here oooo. Are you sure you were born in Gh? ❤️❤️ beautiful since the 80's

