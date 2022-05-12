Actress Tracey Boakye mentioned that she started small and elevated to become an accomplished owner of several businesses

In an interview, the Kumawood movie star admitted that she's not yet a billionaire but is worth millions of dollars

The actress sat for an interview on ATUU hosted by Abeiku Santana, where she talked about her life and wealth

Actress and mompreneur, Tracey Boakye, has reiterated starting small and rising to become an accomplished owner of multiple businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kwaku and Akua Real Estate says she built her empire with only GH¢300 but is now worth millions of dollars, according to 3News.

In an interview on ATUU hosted by Abeiku Santana, the actress admitted that she's not yet a billionaire, but is worth millions of dollars.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: Tracey Boakye

Source: Instagram

How much she's worth

Asked how much she's worth, she said she does not know because she hasn't sat down to calculate it.

''Are you a million-dollar or you are a billion-dollar?'', the host quizzed.

''Oh, I haven't reached a billion,'' she said. ''But you are a million dollars?'' ''By God’s grace,'' she said, 3News reported.

Tracey Boakye further mentioned that even though movie production doesn't pay, she produces series, which brings her money.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the actress owns several businesses in Accra and Kumasi, and has several investments in Turkey, known to be her favourite vacation destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh