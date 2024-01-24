Celebrated Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu got many Ghanaians talking about her choice of outfits ever since she moved to the US

In a video, the actress' leather pants that matched her skin tone confused many as to whether she was only wearing her white T-shirt dress

The video got many criticising her look in the comment section of the post

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu came out to debunk rumours about her being dead, as she shared evidence of proof of life in a video. However, one thing that caught the attention of many was her matching skin-tone pair of leather pants.

Mercy Asiedu living large in the US. Image Credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

Mercy Asiedu's leather trousers raise eyebrows

Mercy Asiedu got many people talking about her style of dressing since she relocated from Ghana to the US. In a video where she debunked rumours about her being dead, her outfit raised concerns among many Ghanaians.

The seasoned actress wore a white T-shirt dress, and since it was snowing, she wore a winter jacket and covered her head with a beanie to shield her from the cold weather. To complete her look, she wore knee-high leather boots.

Mrs Asiedu wore a brown pair of leather trousers that matched her skin tone thereby confusing many Ghanaians about whether she was underdressed.

Video of Mercy Asiedu trashing out rumours about her death.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mercy Asiedu debunking death rumours

Many Ghanaians in the comment section spoke about Mercy Asiedu's leather trousers. Others who could not tell she was wearing it were concerned about her choice of outfit.

Below are some of the opinions from people:

@bromikemissions said:

Eiiish this apparel doesn't go down well with her age, as a matter of fact, it's inappropriate. I'm glad she's alive and well but she shouldn't be dressed in such a manner.

@Oscarnuwati said:

It’s a brown leather pants, not her skin.

@Akosuah_T said:

Ghanaians like spreading death rumours kraa ah. And if you don’t take care e no go keep for it to come to pass sef.

@baba__233 said:

What she Dey wear nu? You go soon hear she tear Onlyfans account hmm

Mercy Asiedu shares sweet kiss with hubby in cute video

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mercy Asiedu exchanged sweet kisses with her husband Nana Agyemang Badu Duah in an adorable video.

The actress stopped at the airport to give her husband a special goodbye before departing to Dubai for vacation. She flew out 13 staff of her production company in recognition of their hard work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh