Akuapem Poloo shared a video of herself singing and dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos while driving.

While stuck in traffic, she jumped onto the car seat and danced seriously

Many people said they loved how happy she was in the video, while others gushed over her beauty

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo posted a video on her Instagram page of herself jamming to a song by American rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion titled Bongos while driving.

Megan Thee Stallion, Akuapem Poloo and Cardi B in photos. Image Credit: @theestallion @akuapem_poloo @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo jams to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos while driving.

Akuapem Poloo sang and danced happily to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos while driving.

She disclosed that she was stuck in traffic, hence the reason why she was able to jump onto the car seat to shake her backside seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captioning the post, Akuapem Poloo wrote:

Lol mood anytime I hear Bardi voice lol it’s soo loud in the Bongos ooo‍♀️

Below is a video of Akuapem Poloo jamming to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos in her car.

Ghanaians react to the video of Akuapem Poloo singing and dancing in her car

Many of Akuapem Poloo's Instagram followers loved the video, such that they filled the comment section with positive reviews.

Others who were her admirers talked about how beautiful she looked.

quiinayisty said:

See how I am laughing... I have to even remind myself that I haven't paid my rent yet

tuffour_stella said:

We waiting for more from u baby give us d good dance we know u can do it

official_ghanabathomas said:

My polpoo baakop3, looking beautiful this afternoon paa oo were to

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Loving the vibes, enjoy your day Haniya ❤

akuapempoloo_daily said:

A free spirited soul…. Queen Haniya

Akuapem Poloo rans to hug Yvonne Nelson in adorable video

YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo visited Yvonne Nelson at the latter's daycare, Just Like Mama.

An adorable video of her running when she entered the classroom and spotted Yvonne Nelson melted the hearts of many social media users.

Many Ghanaians gushed over their friendship after watching the adorable video

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh