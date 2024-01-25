Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has shared an emotional video online to motivate his followers

The video chronicled his life story, beginning from when he was arrested in 2021, taken to a psychiatric hospital, and later events

His fans took to the comment section to show their support to the famed comic actor

Well-known Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has encouraged his fans with a touching video of his life story.

He took to social media to share a video from his first arrest back in February 2021, where he was seemingly being molested by the police and hurled into the police van.

The video showed Funny Face's first arrest in February 2021, when he was picked up by the Kasoa police for allegedly discharging a firearm in public.

In the video, he was hurled by the policemen, and he could be seen attempting to free himself from the strong grips of the law enforcers, who would not listen to his pleas.

An eyewitness from the scene had said that Funny Face initially resisted arrest, which was why the police resorted to the use of force.

The background song, Kobena Richiz's Higher, which featured Funny Face, narrated the actor's sad life story from his initial arrest, when he was admitted to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for a mental examination, to his second arrest on October 18, 2021, for allegedly threatening to take the life of his baby mama, and the subsequent events.

The Cow and Chicken actor captioned the video:

GYE NYAME “ .. Never give up in life no matter what … there is always light at the end of the tunnel ! Keep Moving .. it is well GOD IS IN CONTROL !!

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians show support to Funny Face

Ghanaians took to the comment section to show their support for the actor. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below.

akuapem_poloo said:

Ahh, how oh really ‍♀️ really?

ehi_williams001 sid:

I was there live that day at millinum city he was highly molested as a big Ghana celebrity

strabo_quame said:

This should tell you how far you’ve come after what you’ve been through. You’ve done well.

nana_nii_naaba said:

GyeNyame.... Nothing can break you down anymore, man. You're made for more...

andyozet said:

But on a serious note your life and what you been through is a Big lesson chale

Funny Face Cries Over His Inability To See Children In 4 Years, Says He Is Broke

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Funny Face cried out about not seeing his children for four years due to financial struggles.

In a new revelation on his Facebook page, Funny Face stated that he was troubled because he had not seen his children in a long while. He said he longed to see them, but his weak finances had not permitted him to do so.

