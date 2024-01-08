Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box

In the adorable footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezing barking out instructions to the little girl

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has melted the hearts of many of his fans after he shared a video of himself bonding with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

Freezy Macbones Teaches His Daughter How To Box Photo Source: freezymacbones_official

Source: TikTok

The video, which was posted on his TikTok account, showed the boxer and his little girl wearing boxing gear and gloves and sparring at home. Freezy Macbones barked out instructions to his daughter, who followed them with enthusiasm and determination.

The video, which was captioned “She got hands speed and power ❤️ Michelle is a problem ”, received lots of views and comments. Many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display and praised Freezy Macbones for being a good dad and a role model.

Freezy Macbones has often expressed his love and pride for her on social media, sharing videos of her. Freezy, in the past, revealed that he and his daughter were estranged for a long time, so he tries his best to make up for lost time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Freezy Macbones warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gordonyoungsonjnr commented:

It’s good u came back early for her..I love to see this bro

sympathy092 reacted:

You are a definition of best father and empowering your daughter ❤️

KBB wrote:

Lovely ❤️ but you guys forget something your dog wasn’t comfortable with you kraa you were disturbing him/her

Freezy and Sarkodie

In another story, Freezy Macbones shared a snippet of Sarkodie's upcoming Otan music video, and in the short footage, he sparred with the rapper in the boxing ring.

The boxer and the musician faced each other, with Sarkodie rocking a boxing outfit and a mean look on his face.

The snippet excited many Ghanaians as they anticipated the music video for the hit song, which has been making waves all over the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh